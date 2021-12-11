Contact Us
DWI Driver Accused Of Assaulting Woman During Altercation In Area

Zak Failla
The man allegedly assaulted his female passenger on the side of I-95 in New Rochelle.
The man allegedly assaulted his female passenger on the side of I-95 in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An argument that escalated into a physical altercation between a man and woman driving on I-95 led to his arrest when he began punching his female passenger, state police said.

Stamford resident Brayan Escudero, age 29, was driving north on I-95 at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Westchester when they got into a fight on the shoulder of the roadway in New Rochelle.

Police said that the initial investigation determined that the two had been involved in an argument while driving, at which point Escudero allegedly pulled over to the side, where the incident escalated, and he punched her multiple times, leaving her with undisclosed injuries.

The woman declined medical attention at the scene, and investigators said that it was also determined that Escudero was allegedly intoxicated, though he refused to submit to a breathalyzer.

Escudero was arrested without further incident and charged with third-degree assault and driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned in New Rochelle City Court and released. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

