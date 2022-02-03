Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Scam Involving Fake Hudson Valley Fatal DWI Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Elizabeth Taveras and Sade N. Rosario
Two women have been arrested in an alleged scam attempt in which they alleged that the victim's relative had been arrested for a fatal DWI crash and needed bail money.

Elizabeth Taveras, age 29, and Sade Rosario, age 29, both of New York City, were arrested by the Dutchess County's Sheriff's Office on Friday, Jan. 28, in connection with the scam of an area resident.

According to Captain John Watterson, of the Sheriff's Office, the women, posing as a legal team, called a local resident and informed them that a relative was a suspect in a DWI-related fatal crash and that they were looking for $25,000 in bail money.

After some research, the victim was able to recognize it as a scam and didn’t pay the money but instead contacted the Sheriff’s Office, Watterson said.

Sheriff’s Office detectives were then able to further the investigation and identify both women and arrested them on charges of attempted grand larceny.

After being processed both women were released on appearance tickets.

If anyone has any further information about this case or similar cases involving the women, they are urged to contact Detective David Meyer at 845-486-3778 or dmmeyer@dutchessny.gov

Waterson also reminded residents to never give money to anyone they don't know or have checked out with either the police or the company they work for.

