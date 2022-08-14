Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Duo Nabbed After Investigation At Bank Ends In Crash Between BMW, School Bus In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Key Bank in Fishkill; Roiute 9 in Fishkill.
Key Bank in Fishkill; Roiute 9 in Fishkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Google Maps street view

Two men were apprehended and are facing charges after a grand larceny investigation at a bank in the Hudson Valley ended in a crash.

At about 4:25 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, the Village of Fishkill Police pursued a vehicle northbound on Route 9 in connection to the investigation at Key Bank. 

The fleeing vehicle, a 2017 BMW 330i, struck a small school bus on Route 9 in the town of Wappinger and came to rest in a ditch, state police said. 

 ll occupants of the BMW and the bus were treated at local area hospitals for minor injuries and released, police said.

The operator of the BMW, Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of the Bronx, was charged with the following Class A misdemeanors:

  • Fifth-degree conspiracy
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment,
  • Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Her passenger, Jomo J. Cole, age 30, also of the Bronx, was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy.

They were both issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Wappinger Court on Monday, Aug. 22.

State Police said the investigation remains ongoing and new information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.