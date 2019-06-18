Contact Us
Police & Fire

Duo From Westchester, Long Island Charged In Burglary At Upstate Gas Station

Zak Failla
The Citgo gas station on Rigor Hill Road in Austerlitz
The Citgo gas station on Rigor Hill Road in Austerlitz Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an upstate New York gas station and stealing cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets, police said.

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to the Citgo gas station on Rigor Hill Road in Austerlitz at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, where there was a reported burglary.

The investigation into the break-in led to the arrests of Omar Hassan, 28, of Cortlandt, and Jonathan Barham, 30, of Deer Park, who allegedly entered the building to steal cigarettes, lottery tickets and money from an ATM.

Troopers tracked the two men down and both were arrested on Sunday, June 16.

Hassan and Barham were charged with third-degree burglary, a felony. Following their arraignments in the Town of Greenport Court, both were remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail. Both Hassan and Barham are scheduled to appear back in court this week.

