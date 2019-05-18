Duo Facing Drug Possession Charges After I-87 Stop

A motorist and passenger are facing charges for drug possession after an I-87 traffic stop in the area, police say.

New York State Police say they stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on I-87 in the town of Cornwall on Tuesday, May 14 around 9:30 p.m.

While interviewing the driver, identified as Matthew Nisbett, 36, of Brooklyn, probable cause to conduct a search was established, according to police.

Nisbett was found to be in possession of approximately 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, 14.8 grams of marijuana, two capsules of MDMA and a pipe containing methamphetamine residue, police say.

Nisbett was arrested, transported and processed at SP Newburgh. He faces the following charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), a Class C felony

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (stimulant), a Class C felony

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, an unclassified misdemeanor

Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

Nisbett was arraigned in the Town of Cornwall Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 16.

The passenger of the vehicle, Cameron Gary, 20, of Brooklyn, was ticketed for unlawful possession of marijuana and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cornwall Court on Thursday, May 30.

