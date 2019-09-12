Duo Charged With Burglary, Assault In Area

Two men from the area have been charged with burglary and assault, police say.

New York State Police at Wurtsboro arrested Sullivan County residents Homer Caceres, 51 and Keshawn Tate, 22, both of Woodridge, on Monday, Dec. 9.

The arrests come as a result of a November incident where police say the men unlawfully entered a residence and assaulted the victim.

Caceres and Tate were charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, both felonies. They were arraigned in the Town of Mamakating and remanded to Sullivan County Jail on $40,000 bail.

