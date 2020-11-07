Duo Charged For String Of Commercial Burglaries In Area, State Police Say

Two in the Hudson Valley were arrested after allegedly breaking into multiple commercial businesses, state police said.

Wawarsing residents Joseph Zsebehazy, 35, and Etienne Dodge, 31, were arrested this week following an investigation into break-ins at multiple businesses in the Ellenville and Kingston areas.

New York State Police said that the two men were identified on surveillance video from a pair of burglaries in Ellenville and Marbletown, leading to their arrest this week.

Zsebehazy was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Dodge was taken into custody on Friday, Nov. 6. Both were charged with third-degree burglary, a felony. Each was released and scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

State Police were assisted by the Town of Crawford Police Department, and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation, which is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released by police.

