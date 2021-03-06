Duo Caught With Heroin After Mercedes-Benz Runs Out Of Gas In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man ran out of gas, and luck, in his Mercedes-Benz while traveling in Orange County, leading to his being busted with heroin alongside a teenage passenger, New York State Police said.

A New York State Police sergeant driving west on Route 6 in Woodbury pulled over to assist the driver of a 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-230 that was stopped in the shoulder of the roadway on Wednesday, March 3.

Police said that the driver, Ulster County resident Tristan Scragg, of New Paltz, told the sergeant that he ran out of gas while he was traveling through the area with 19-year-old Kenilworth, New Jersey resident Alba Figueiras.

While speaking with Scragg, a second trooper arrived to assist with the traffic stop, at which point it was determined the Mercedes had an expired registration.

It is alleged that during the stop, further investigation found that both Scragg and Figueiras were in possession of heroin and hypodermic needles. Scragg also attempted to destroy items in his shoe during the stop that were later determined to be heroin.

Scragg, 25, and Figueiras were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Scragg was also charged with a felony count of tampering with physical evidence.

Both Scragg and Figueiras were released and scheduled to appear back in the Town of Woodbury Court on Wednesday, March 24 to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.