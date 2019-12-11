Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Duo Caught With 91 Grams Of Heroin, Fentanyl In I-87 Stop

Valerie Musson
Police
Police Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two men have been charged after police say they were caught with 91 grams of heroin and fentanyl during a traffic stop on I-87.

New York State Police initiated a traffic stop on I-87 in Orange County in the town of Cornwall for a violation on Monday, Dec. 9 around 1 a.m.

Initial interviews with the driver, identified as Ulster County resident Edwin Mazara, 30, of Kingston, established probable cause to search the vehicle, according to police.

During the search, police say Mazara and the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Jaden Reyes, 19, also of Kingston, were allegedly found to be in possession of approximately 91.4 grams of heroin and fentanyl.

Mazara and Reyes were arrested, transported and processed at SP Newburgh, where they were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both Class B felonies.

Both suspects were released and are scheduled to appear at the Town of Cornwall Court on Thursday, Dec. 19.

