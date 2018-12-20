Contact Us
Police & Fire

Duo Caught With 30 Pounds Of Pot In I-87 Stop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Carey R. Nelson, 39, of Mount Vernon Photo Credit: New York State Police
Marlon D. Moore, 38, of the Bronx Photo Credit: New York State Police

Two men, one from Westchester County, were arrested and face multiple charges after police allegedly discovered approximately 30 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Orange County.

Marlon D. Moore, 38, of the Bronx, was driving with passenger Carey R. Nelson, 39, of Mount Vernon when State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-87 in the town of Woodbury around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

During the interview with Moore, police established probable cause to conduct a search. Police then discovered approximately 30 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle and took both men into custody.

Moore and Nelson were charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree, a Class C felony. Moore also faces the following additional charges:

  • Forgery in the second degree, a Class D felony
  • Criminal impersonation In the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony
  • Vehicle and traffic violations

Both subjects were arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. Return court date information is not yet available.

