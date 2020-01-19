Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Drunk Woman Stopped On I-87 Had BAC Three Times Legal Limit, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police troopers arrested a woman driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police troopers arrested a woman driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A New York State Police traffic stop on I-87 in the area led to the arrest of a woman who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, police said.

Troopers on patrol on I-87 in Newburgh at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 stopped Washington, New Jersey, resident Stacey Kratochvil, when she committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

According to police, when they were interviewing Kratochvil it was determined that she was allegedly under the influence and she was taken into custody

Kratochvil later submitted to a breathalyzer at State Police barracks in Montgomery, where it was determined her blood alcohol content was .23.

Following the breathalyzer, Kratochvil was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and released to a sober third party. She is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Newburgh Court on Monday, Feb. 3 to respond to the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.