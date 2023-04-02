Drunk, Unlicensed Driver Crashes Into House In Rockland, Police Say

An unlicensed man driving drunk is facing a host of charges after crashing into a Hudson Valley home, as an occupant of the residence was able to escape injury, police say.

The Rockland County incident happened around 12:50 a.m. Friday, March 31 in New City, at the residence at 9 Carnaby Ct.

The driver, Jonathan Barnes, age 37, of West Nyack drove his vehicle through two fences, before crashing into the residence, Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norman Peters said.

As officers arrived on the scene they observed a

white Infiniti SUV partially lodged in the lower level of the home.

The vehicle’s tires were off the ground and still spinning as officers approached to look for the victims.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was extricated by emergency personnel through the rear window of the vehicle.

The occupant of the home explained how he narrowly escaped injury while he was laying on his bed, saying he had to climb over the hood of the vehicle to keep from being trapped, Peters said.

No serious injuries were sustained by anyone involved.

Barnes was charged with:

DWI - previous conviction (felony),

Aggravated unlicensed operator (felony),

DWI (misdemeanor),

Circumvent motor vehicle interlock device (misdemeanor),

Reckless endangerment (misdemeanor),

Reckless driving (misdemeanor),

Several traffic summonses.

Barnes was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and released pending a future court appearance.

