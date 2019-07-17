Contact Us
Police & Fire

Drunk New City Woman Crashes Into Brother's Car With Her Daughter In Car, Ramapo Police Say

Zak Failla
The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

An allegedly intoxicated woman got behind the wheel, struck her brother’s car while her daughter was in the backseat following a dispute in Ramapo, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department received a call from a witness at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, reporting a fight between a man and a woman outside a car in the area.

Police said that the man took the woman’s daughter and fled the scene.

According to police, the officers responding to the scene determined that the man and woman were siblings, and that the 24-year-old woman from New City had left the house with her 7-year-old daughter in the car after she had allegedly been drinking.

While attempting to leave the scene, the woman hit her brother’s car in the driveway and damaged both vehicles before continuing on.

Investigators said that the brother was able to catch up to his sister and was able to get the 7-year-old daughter away from the vehicle safely.

The woman - whose name was not released by police - was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law for having a child in the car. She was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said that the girl was uninjured, and was put in the care of other family members. No return court date for the allegedly intoxicated driver has been scheduled.

