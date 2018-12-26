Drunk Man Intentionally Drove Into Pedestrians In Pearl River, Police Say

A 41-year-old man is behind bars after police say he drove drunk and intentionally hit three pedestrians in Pearl River.

John F. Connors of Paramus was driving while intoxicated when he hit and injured all three in the area of Ridge Street and West Jefferson Avenue in Pearl River on Thursday, Dec. 27, just before 5 a.m., Orangetown Police said on Saturday, Dec. 29.

Connors then resisted arrest while being taken into custody and also began kicking the inside of the police vehicle in an attempt to cause damage to the vehicle, according to police.

Connors was then transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters where he made several threats against the arresting officer, police said.

Connors refused to submit to a chemical breath test to determine his blood-alcohol level, according to police.

He was charged with the following:

Three counts of second-degree vehicular assault, a felony

Second-degree assault, a felony

Three counts of second-degree menacing

Driving while intoxicated

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Disorderly conduct

Second-degree harassment

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

Connors was remanded to the Rockland County Jail and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on Monday, Jan. 3.

Police did not release information on the extent of the injuries to the three pedestrians.

