Drunk Man Drove Stolen Front-End Loader In Parking Lot Of Area Supermarket, Police Say

A Wallkill man was arrested for allegedly driving a front-end loader in the parking lot of a grocery store while drunk.
A Wallkill man was arrested for allegedly driving a front-end loader in the parking lot of a grocery store while drunk. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

A 42-year-old was arrested after he allegedly drove a front- end loader in the parking lot of an area grocery store while drunk.

Paul M. Pepe, of the town of Wallkill, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 29, around 12:20 a.m., when the town of Wallkill Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man operating a front-end loader in the parking lot of Hannaford Supermarket in Middletown and damaged a concrete curb as he was driving away, Town of Wallkill Police said.

After police arrived they spotted the vehicle in the area of East Galleria Drive and Ballard Road and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.

As Pepe continued to drive on Ballard Road he entered another parking lot where he struck two curbs and a retaining wall, police said.

During the pursuit, the front-end loader's bucket dragged along the ground, significantly slowing down the speed of the vehicle, police said.

After a short time, Pepe lost control of the loader and drove off the parking lot roadway where police were able to place him under arrest.

Pepe was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of the stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless endangerment of property, criminal mischief, DUI, and aggravated unlicensed operation.

He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Feb. 14.

