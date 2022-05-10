Drunk Driver From Region Crashes Into Barn, Police Say

Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
A Sullivan County man was arrested for DWI after allegedly driving into a barn.
A Sullivan County man was arrested for DWI after allegedly driving into a barn. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A man from the region was arrested for driving drunk after hitting a parked car and then slamming into a barn.

The incident took place in Monroe County in Rochester around 11:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 4 on Washington Street.

Sullivan County resident Matthew Goldsmith, age 31, of Kauneonga Lake, was arrested after he allegedly drove his GMC pickup truck through an intersection and into a driveway, said Lt. Brian Unterborn, of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The truck then struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway and then a barn on the property causing damage to the structure, Unterborn said.

Goldsmith was the sole occupant of the truck. He was not injured during the crash.

Goldsmith was arrested for DWI along with other vehicle and traffic violations, police said. 

