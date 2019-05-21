Drunk Driver Flees Scene Of Crash With Coach Bus In Rockland, Police Say

A Spring Valley man was arrested for DWI after fleeing from the scene of a crash with a Coach Bus.

The incident began around 11:25 p.m., Monday, May 20, when officers were investigating an accident that occurred in the area of 140 E Route 59, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

While officers were directing traffic at the initial accident, a vehicle was observed without headlights on, with a flat front driver’s side tire and front-end damage heading in their direction, he said.

After a brief investigation, the operator of the vehicle, Carlos Carpio-Lema, 43, was found to be involved in a separate motor vehicle with an unoccupied Coach USA bus while operating in an "intoxicated state," and that he had allegedly fled from the scene, Galli said.

Carpio-Lema was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He was processed and held pending arraignment.

