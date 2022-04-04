Drunk 24-Year-Old Man Kept Driving After Haverstraw Crash, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver was taken into custody after crashing, completely rolling over his vehicle, and attempting to leave the scene of the crime in the Hudson Valley, police said.

In Rockland County, police agencies in the area received a report of a crash in Haverstraw at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Friday, April 1 on Route 202.

The vehicle reportedly struck an embankment, rolled over completely, landed on its wheels, then drove off.

While investigating, police said a member of the Suffern Police Department spotted the vehicle, which was heavily damaged, with no side-view mirrors and broken side windows, swerving over the centerline of Wayne Avenue in the village.

The officer stopped the vehicle, and the driver, a 24-year-old Suffern man - whose name was not released - was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Police said that the driver was released later in the morning of the day of his arrest and scheduled to return to court at a later date.

The vehicle was impounded. No return court date has been announced.

