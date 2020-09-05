Drivers Hospitalized In Chain-Reaction Head-On Rockland Crash

Two drivers were hospitalized after a chain reaction, head-on crash in the area.

It happened in Rockland County on Thursday, May 7 at about 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bradley Parkway and Route 303 in Orangetown.

The crash involved a 33-year-old man traveling northbound on Route 303 operating a 2008 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck and a 40-year-old man traveling southbound on Route 303 in a 1998 Peterbilt dump truck, Orangetown Police said.

The operator of the Chevy Avalanche hit the rear left side of a 2017 Ford Escape, which was stopped and waiting to make a left turn, and deflected the Avalanche head-on into the Peterbilt dump truck, according to police.

The operator of the Chevy Avalanche was extricated with the help of the Blauvelt Fire Department and Orangeburg Fire Department.

The injured parties were evaluated on the scene by medics and transported to Nyack Hospital by South Orangetown Ambulance.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team at 845-359-3700.

