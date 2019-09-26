Contact Us
Driver Seriously Injured After SUV Crashes Into Pole On Route 45

Zak Failla
A driver suffered serious injuries after crashing into a pole on Route 45 in Hillcrest. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A driver suffered serious injuries after crashing his SUV into a pole on Route 45 in Rockland County, police said.

The driver struck the pole shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, on Route 45, police said. First responders were quick to the scene and the driver - who was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash - was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

The crash left the SUV with extensive front end damage. It is unclear what caused the driver to strike the pole.

While police investigated the crash on Wednesday night, Route 45 was closed for hours between Ewing Avenue and Karnell Street. The roadway was reopened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

