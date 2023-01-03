Driver Nabbed After Miles-Long Police Chase On Thruway

A 31-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly leading State Police on a miles long chase on the Thruway on New Year’s Day.

Troopers in Greene County initially tried to stop Manuel Diaz, of the Bronx, for a vehicle and traffic violation at around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, as he drove on I-87 in the town of Catskill.

Diaz refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit that lasted approximately nine miles, according to State Police.

He eventually pulled over near Exit 21 in Catskill and was arrested.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no reports of injuries.

Diaz is charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

He was released with an appearance ticket to the Town of Catskill on Thursday, Jan 26.

