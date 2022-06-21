Driver Killed After Truck Crashes Into Bar In Hudson Valley

One person was killed after a truck plowed into the front of a popular Hudson Valley bar and music venue.

The crash took place in Dutchess County around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, June 20 in Hyde Park at Junior's Lounge at 504 Salt Point Turnpike.

Responding officers found the 2020 Peterbilt tractor pulling a dump truck partially in the establisgment when officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash, said Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson.

The building was occupied by two people when the Peterbilt struck it, Benson said.

Both were evacuated and suffered minor injuries, Benson noted.

The driver of the truck, who has not been identified pending notification of family, died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash, police said.

The accident is being investigated by the state police and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Additional information is expected to be released on Tuesday, June 21, Benson said.

The Roosevelt Fire Department was assisted by multiple fire and rescue departments.

