Driver Killed After Cargo Van Crashes Into Tow Truck In Rockland

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley.
An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the village of Nyack.

A preliminary investigation at the scene determined a New York State Thruway Wrecker was providing traffic control for a disabled vehicle that was on the left shoulder, partially in the left lane in the area of mile marker 17.6, between Exit 11 (West Nyack) and Exit 12 (Nyack)., according to New York State Police. 

While the disabled vehicle was being loaded by Congers Collision, a 2017 Ram ProMaster cargo van traveling in the left lane, rear-ended the Thruway Wrecker at a high rate of speed, said state police.

The Wrecker was unoccupied at the time of the crash, while its driver was assisting with the disabled vehicle. 

 The driver of the Ram cargo van sustained serious injuries and was transported to Nyack Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the Ram van driver has not yet been released.

Troopers on scene were assisted by:

  • Troop T CVEU (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit), 
  • Troop F BCI and CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit), 
  • Thruway Traffic Safety. 

 The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

