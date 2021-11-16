Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Driver Injured After Allegedly Attempting To Pass DOT Trucks On Taconic, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley man was injured after allegedly attempting to pass two Department of Transportation trucks on the Taconic Parkway and flipping his vehicle.

Putnam County resident Rowan Thomas, age 24, of Mahopac, was injured around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, while driving his 2019 Jeep Compass on the parkway in Lagrangeville, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, two DOT Freightliner trucks were traveling slowly in the right lane when Thomas passed the first truck, only to realize that the second truck was in front of him, also traveling slowly.

Thomas whipped his Jeep to the left to avoid hitting the truck, overturning his vehicle and hitting a rock embankment.

Once rescued from his vehicle, he was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for treatment.

Thomas' condition was unknown.

