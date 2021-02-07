Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Driver Holds Would-Be Carjacker Until Police Arrive In Greenburgh

Kathy Reakes
The site of the attempted carjacking. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An alleged attempted carjacker in Westchester was held down by the owner of the vehicle until police could arrive on the scene.

The incident took place around 6:35 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, when Greenburgh Police officers responded to the BP Gas Station located at 190 Aqueduct Road for a report of a robbery in progress, said Lieutenant Kobie Powell.

Upon their arrival the officers found a man being restrained on the ground by another man. The investigation revealed that the man, identified as Jaryneah Wilson, 41, address unknown, entered the victim’s car and attempted to drive away, Powell said.

A female passenger in the vehicle was able to fight off Wilson until the driver exited the store. A brief struggle ensued and the driver victim held the suspect until the arrival of GPD officers, Powell said.

An investigation conducted by GPD detectives resulted in the seizure of a handgun and an additional charge for Wilson. 

Wilson was charged with attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. He was transported to the Westchester County Jail. 

