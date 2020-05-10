Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Number Of New Cases By County
Police & Fire

Driver For Taconic Biosciences Killed In Crash At Loading Dock

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A driver for Taconic Biosciences was killed by an errant tractor-trailer at the company's loading dock, according to New York State Police.
A driver for Taconic Biosciences was killed by an errant tractor-trailer at the company's loading dock, according to New York State Police. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A driver for Taconic Biosciences was killed by an errant tractor-trailer at the company's loading dock, according to New York State Police. 

When police were dispatched in Columbia County to Taconic Biosciences in Germantown at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, fire crews were already attempting to assist the victim at the scene. 

Matthew T. Austin, 25, of Milbury, Massachusetts, succumbed to the injuries he sustained when the tractor-trailer rolled back onto him for "unknown reasons," pinning him between the trailer and the loading dock, state police said.

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.