Driver For Taconic Biosciences Killed In Crash At Loading Dock

A driver for Taconic Biosciences was killed by an errant tractor-trailer at the company's loading dock, according to New York State Police.

When police were dispatched in Columbia County to Taconic Biosciences in Germantown at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, fire crews were already attempting to assist the victim at the scene.

Matthew T. Austin, 25, of Milbury, Massachusetts, succumbed to the injuries he sustained when the tractor-trailer rolled back onto him for "unknown reasons," pinning him between the trailer and the loading dock, state police said.

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing

