Driver Busted Going Over 100 MPH On Highway In Area Had Loaded Guns In Car, Police Say

Four men are facing weapons charges after State Police allegedly busted a speeding driver on a Westchester County highway.

Troopers first spotted the suspect’s vehicle at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, as it drove through Yonkers on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

The BMW 440 was traveling in excess of 100 mph, according to police.

Troopers followed the vehicle to Tuckahoe Road and initiated a traffic stop, where they found two loaded handguns in the car, a .380 Ruger LCP and a 9mm Smith & Wesson SD9 VE, police said.

The 19-year-old driver, Jalen Irwin, of Valley Stream, was arrested for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with large capacity ammunition feeding device, both felonies.

Irwin’s three passengers, all from Queens, were arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Police identified the additional suspects as:

Deandre Bowen, age 21

Kevin Hill, age 21

Daijaun Jarvis, age 20

All four suspects were arraigned at the City of Yonkers Court, where a judge ordered them held at the Westchester County jail on $15,000 cash bail.

They are scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, Nov. 7.

