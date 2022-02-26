Driver Busted By NYSP With Rifles, Guns During Traffic Stop In Area

An out-of-state driver is facing a host of charges after being busted by New York State Police troopers while allegedly intoxicated in possession rifles and other weapons during a traffic stop on I-95 in Westchester.

New York State Police troopers on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 stopped Loris, South Carolina resident Joshua Barnes, age 41, on I-95 in New Rochelle when he was caught making multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

During the subsequent investigation, police said that they located a box of ammunition in the center console of Barnes’ vehicle, at which point the driver admitted to being in possession of firearms.

While interviewing Barnes, police said that troopers smelled the odor of alcohol on him, and he failed multiple Standardized Field Sobriety tests before being taken into custody without incident.

A search of Barnes’ vehicle led to the seizure of:

Loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun;

Two high-capacity pistol magazines;

Loaded Smith & Wesson Compass 6.5 Creedmoor rifle;

Loaded .22 caliber rifle;

Unloaded .270 caliber rifle;

Assorted rounds of ammunition.

Barnes was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle under NYS Environmental Conservation Law;

Driving while intoxicated.

Following his arraignment in New Rochelle City Court, Barnes was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail, $15,000 insured bond, or $25,000 partially secured bond.

Barnes is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, March 3.

