Double-Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Causes Hours-Long I-287 Closure

Daily Voice
I-287
I-287 Photo Credit: File

This story has been updated.

A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash with two fatalities caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of I-287 in Westchester overnight.

It happened on the eastbound side near the Harrison/White Plains border around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, state police said.

The crash occurred near mile marker 7.2 in the town of Harrison. All eastbound lanes were blocked during the closure with traffic diverted off at Exit 9A.

The road was closed through the overnight hours during the accident investigation before all lanes reopened before daybreak.

One of the vehicles involved reportedly went over the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes after overturning.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

