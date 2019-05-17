Contact Us
IDs Released For Victims In Double-Fatal I-84 Crash In Orange County
Police & Fire

Double-Fatal I-84 Crash Victims ID'd

Kathy Reakes
Two Beacon residents were killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-84 in Orange County.
This story has been updated.

Two people who were killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-84 have been identified.

The crash took place around 6:41 a.m., Friday, May 17, on westbound I-84, when a Dodge Journey left the roadway and entered the enter median and struck a tree, said New York State Police Spokesman Steven Nevel.

Killed in the crash were Heather Morgan, 36, and her passenger, Derick Jones, 37, both of Beacon.

State Police are still investigating the crash, Nevel said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the State Police at SP Montgomery at 845-457-1389.

