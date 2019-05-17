Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Double Fatal Crash Closes Part of I-84

Kathy Reakes
Two people were killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-84. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people were killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree on a busy stretch of I-84 early in the morning.

The crash took place around 7 a.m., Friday, May 17 in Orange County westbound near mile marker 31 in Montgomery, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the vehicle had two occupants, both of whom died.

Troopers are on the scene conducting an investigation.  This crash is in the area of Valley Central High School.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

