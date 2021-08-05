Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Trio Nabbed With Gun, Crack During Traffic Stop In Area, State Police Say
Police & Fire

Double-Fatal Crash Also Injures Seven In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A fatal crash on Route 17 in Wallkill has reportedly killed two people.
A fatal crash on Route 17 in Wallkill has reportedly killed two people. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

New York State Police are asking the public for help with dashcam video or witnesses to a fatal Hudson Valley crash that reportedly killed two and injured seven. 

It happened around 7:10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Orange County in the town of Wallkill, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Ford Escape and a Toyota Sienna, traveling eastbound on Route 17 near exit 119 and the Sands Road overpass, according to Nevel.

Limited information is available at this time regarding the circumstances of the crash and those that were killed as the investigation continues. 

The State Police ask any witnesses who may have observed the accident or anyone with information to contact Troop F, Middletown barracks at 845-344-5300. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.