Don't Fall For It: Police In Hudson Valley Issue Alert For Text Message Scam

A police department in Northern Westchester is warning against a text message scam. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Dean Moriarty

A police department in Northern Westchester is alerting people to a fraudulent text message. 

According to Bedford Police, people have been receiving false messages regarding a sale of a sweatshirt from the police department. 

The text reads, "Dear (your name) Bedford Police hoodie $10 OFF ready to order now," which is then followed by a link, according to authorities. 

"Do not click on it or provide any information. This is not us," Bedford Police said. 

