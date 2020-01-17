Dominican National Who Brought 2 Pounds Of Heroin From Rockland To NJ Sentenced

A Dominican national who smuggled more than two pounds of heroin from Rockland County into New Jersey was sentenced Thursday in Newark to a plea-bargained 34 months in federal prison.

Bienvenido Perez Lazala, 31, who previously admitted his role in moving the drug, must serve the entire sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Federal agents were listening as plans were made for Lazala to collect the heroin in Haverstraw and bring it to New Jersey, where he sold it to a buyer who turned out to be a law enforcement officer, U.S. Craig Carpenito said.

In addition to the prison term for last July’s guilty plea to drug conspiracy, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti sentenced Lazala on Thursday to two years of supervised release.

Carpenito credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations for its work on the case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ari Fontecchio of his Economic Crimes Unit.

