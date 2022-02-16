Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Dog Stuck On Ice Rescued By Firefighters In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
The Newburgh Fire Deaprtment came to the aid of a dog stuck out on the ice. The Newburgh Fire Deaprtment came to the aid of a dog stuck out on the ice.
The Newburgh Fire Deaprtment came to the aid of a dog stuck out on the ice. Photo Credit: Facebook/Newburgh Fire Department
Some fast-acting first responders in the Hudson Valley came to the aid of a puppy who found itself in a perilous situation in frozen waters.

In Orange County, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, member of the Newburgh Fire Department responded to the Washington Street boat launch, where there was a report of a dog that found itself stuck out on the ice.

Officials said that after several unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the dog from the shore, members of the fire company dove headfirst into the ice in rescue suits to rescue the dog, Lilly.

Lilly was reunited with her family after the scare and was taken back home without any injuries reported.

