Dog Owned By Haverstraw Man Attacks Toddler, Injures Good Samaritan

A 20-year-old man on his way to court in a cab has been identified as the owner of a pit bull that attacked a 1-year-old child and then seriously injured a Good Samaritan.

Daveaun Whittle, of Haverstraw, was in a cab on the way to court on Jan. 7, when, thinking he might be sent to jail, let the dog loose in Spring Valley hoping it would find a home, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

After letting the dog loose, the pit bull allegedly attacked the toddler on Hoyt Street.

Several Good Samaritans came forward to try and physically remove the animal from the child, police said.

After struggling with the dog, it then bit a 29-year-old man, causing significant injury to his arm. The dog was finally restrained and contained by another citizen until police arrived and secured the dog, police said.

Whittle, who is currently in the Rockland County Jail, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

The dog was being held at the Hi Tor Animal Shelter.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.