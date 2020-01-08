Dog Attacks Infant, Bites Good Samaritan In Rockland, Police Say

A dog is being held in quarantine at an animal shelter after allegedly attacking a 1-year-old infant and then biting good Samaritans who attempted to intervene.

The attack took place around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, on Hoyt Street in Spring Valley, said Officer Matthew Galli.

When officers arrived, they found a chaotic scene with at least two people being injured by the animal, Galli said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the loose dog began attacking a 1-year-old child. Several good Samaritans came forward to try and physically remove the animal from the child, he said.

After struggling with the dog, it then bit a 29-year-old man, causing significant injury to his arm.

The dog was finally restrained and contained by another citizen, police said.

Upon police arrival, the dog was secured inside a patrol car.

The victims were transported to local hospitals by Hatzolah ambulance.

The dog was transported by police to the Hi Tor Animal Shelter where it is being quarantined.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police have tentatively identified the owner.

