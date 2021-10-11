Doctor Killed In Head-On, Hit-Run Area Crash

A doctor from the Hudson Valley was killed in a head-on hit-and-run crash.

The incident took place around 12:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, in Orange County on Route 32 in the town of Cornwall.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Dr. John C. Hordines Jr., age 54, was driving a 2010 Chevy Tahoe southbound when he was hit head-on by a 2013 Honda Accord that crossed over in the southbound lane.

Hordines Jr, of New Windsor, in Orange County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

