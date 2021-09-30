Distressed Hammer-Wielding Woman In Hudson Valley Hospitalized By Police

A woman in Westchester who was waving a knife and hammer at passing cars was hospitalized for evaluation following a joint intervention by local and county law enforcement agencies.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, the New Rochelle Police Department received multiple calls from passersby about a woman in emotional distress who was standing in the middle of the street in the South End of the city who was brandishing a hammer and knife in the area.

The New Rochelle Police Department’s Critical Incident Unit responded to the scene to find that the woman had retreated back into her apartment nearby and was refusing to open the door or comply with officers’ requests.

Members of the Critical Incident Unit said that it was determined that the woman was in crisis, and with an assist from the County Crisis team and personnel from the Human Development Services of Westchester, they were able to coax her out of her home without further incident.

Police said that the “collaborative effort was successful,” and the woman was transported to an area hospital for mental health treatment and counseling.

No injuries were reported to the woman or any responding officers.

