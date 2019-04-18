Disabled Vehicle Check Leads To DWI Arrest In Stony Point

A 55-year-old man was arrested for alleged aggravated DWI after Stony Point police responded to call regarding a disabled vehicle and a dispute in progress.

Robert Rykowski, of Sloatsburg, was arrested around 3:45 a.m., Monday, April 15, on criminal contempt charges for violating a protective order and the DWI charged, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When officers responded to the scene, they found Rykowski and a woman beside the vehicle. Rykowski admitted to driving the vehicle and was also found to be violation of a stay-away order from the woman he was accompanied by, Hylas said.

A blood-alcohol test showed Rykowski was more than three times over the legal limit which led to the aggravated DWI charged, police said.

He was released with an appearance ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.