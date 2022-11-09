Detectives Awarded For Solving Multiple Cell Phone Thefts In Rockland County

Two police officers in Westchester County were awarded for catching a suspect involved in numerous cell phone thefts across the Hudson Valley.

Detectives Brandon Amlung and Kevin McGovern of the Westchester County Police Department were recognized for solving connected larcenies that happened at cell phone stores in Mount Kisco, and Rockland County in Ramapo and Spring Valley, Westchester County Police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

On Jan. 14, 2021, around 2:15 p.m., two iPhones were stolen from a T-Mobile store in Mount Kisco when a suspect ripped them out of the store's displays and drove away in a Black Mercedes with a temporary Texas tag, police said.

Amlung and McGovern then realized that two similar thefts had happened in Ramapo and Spring Valley and that a similar vehicle had been involved, according to police.

After further investigation, the two detectives found out that the vehicle had been impounded in the Bronx because of unpaid parking summonses, and when the owner came to get his vehicle back, they realized he was wearing the same jacket and had the same tattoo seen in security footage from the Mount Kisco theft, authorities said.

After arresting the suspect, the detectives then found out through a search of his vehicle and phone that he had been involved in thefts in New Jersey in addition to the thefts in Mount Kisco and Rockland County, police said.

The suspect was then convicted of grand larceny in Westchester and Rockland Counties, and was sentenced to a prison term, police said.

"The case highlighted here involves some great work by two of our detectives," Westchester County Police said in a post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.