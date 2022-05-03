Detective Shot During Sting Operation At Area Bodega Released From Hospital

The veteran detective in Westchester who was shot during an anti-gun task force sting operation has been released from the hospital, according to multiple reports.

There was no shortage of fanfare for Yonkers Police Det. Brian Menton, a 27-year veteran of the force who was shot at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 in a small grocery store on Elm Street.

On Tuesday, May 3, Menton, age 47, was released from Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was met with bagpipes and raucous applause from law enforcement officers and well-wishers.

Menton was escorted away from the hospital by a motorcade of state, local, and county police vehicles as the ambulance left the hospital to bring the detective home.

Video of Menton being released from the Yonkers Police Department can be found here.

Menton's discharge was first reported by ABC7NY.

He now will begin a long recovery, which he'll be able to do at a rehab facility after his near two-week hospital stay.

“(God speed Brian),” the Yonkers Police Department posted on social media with a link to a media report about his discharge. “Get well soon!”

On the day of the shooting, Menton, who was assigned to the Westchester County Safe Streets task force, was attempting to purchase a gun from his shooting suspect - later identified as Bryant Adams Jackson, Jr., age 28 by his mother - as part of the operation when he was shot in the abdomen.

Following the shooting, newly retired Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said that Menton suffered “damage to his colon, intestines and his kidneys and he lost a tremendous amount of blood, but thankfully we think he is going to be okay.”

It was the third shooting in Yonkers this year.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano compared the three shootings in the city to a comparable locale in Rochester, where there were more than 400 similar incidents last year, he said.

“We have a proactive police department,” the mayor said. “In this case, our officers were going after bad guys and trying to take guns off the street.

“There is too much of this happening nationwide, something has to be done. Elm Street is a hot spot and has been one for a long time,” he continued. “It’s something we have to address.”

