Breaking News: Two Dead After SUV Crashes Into Long Island Sound In Westchester
Details Emerge After Man, Woman Killed When SUV Crashes Into Long Island Sound In Westchester

Joe Lombardi
Hudson Park Road at Hudson Park & Beach in New Rochelle.
Hudson Park Road at Hudson Park & Beach in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps

New details have been released after two people were killed when an SUV drove from the parking lot, through a metal railing and into the Long Island Sound in Westchester.

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, New Rochelle Police received a call that a vehicle had crashed through the railing and entered the water at Hudson Park at Echo Bay in New Rochelle.

New Rochelle Police divers responded and pulled the driver from the submerged vehicle. The driver was unconscious and unresponsive and was treated by paramedics and New Rochelle Fire Department personnel at the scene, before being transported to Montefiore Hospital in New Rochelle.

The NRPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident and is in the process of contacting the family of the driver.

While conducting the recovery of the vehicle, the police divers located a second person in the vehicle. Due to the lack of visibility in the water and the location that the second person was found in the car, this prevented the discovery of the second body during the initial recovery.

A male in his 50s to 60s and a female of an unknown age were the victims, according  to WABC.

The names of the deceased, both of whom were New Rochelle residents, will be released pending family notification, New Rochelle Police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 914-654-2220.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for new updates.

