Deputy Saves Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Bear Mountain Bridge

A quick-thinking Putnam County Sheriff's deputy was able to talk a man threatening to kill himself by jumping from the side of Bear Mountain Bridge out of ending his life.

The dramatic incident took place around 3:56 p.m., Sunday, July 14, when sheriff’s deputies, along with members of other emergency service agencies, responded to the bridge for a report of the man threatening to jump, said the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies Benjamin Levine, Anthony Tolve, and Brian Neary responded to the area. Upon arrival, Deputy Levine located the suicidal man on the north side of the bridge, looking down over the railing toward the Hudson River, the department said.

According to Levine, the man kept saying he wanted to die. Levine was able to establish a dialogue with the suicidal man, and within 25 minutes of talking, the man agreed to step back from the railing, the department said.

The man was then taken into custody by Levine and State Trooper Ed Fleming, without incident.

He was then transported by Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corp to Phelps Memorial Hospital, for mental health observation.

During the incident, Levine was assisted by Deputy Sheriff Anthony Tolve, Deputy Sheriff Brian Neary, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit, New York State Trooper Ed Fleming, New York State Trooper Investigator Andrew Palladino, Westchester County Police, New York State Park Police, Town of Highlands Police, Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Continental Village Fire Department, and the New York State Bridge Authority.

