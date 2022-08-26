Decomposed Body Found In Connecticut Home That Of Ponzi Swindler, Jeffrey Epstein Mentor

A body found in a Connecticut home during a welfare check has positively been identified as Steven Hoffenberg, a longtime mentor of Jeffrey Epstein.

Hoffenberg, the one-time owner of the New York Post and businessman who spent 18 years in prison for a $460 million Ponzi scheme, was found in the New Haven County home around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the city of Derby.

According to the Derby Police, the medical examiner's office confirmed on Friday, Aug. 26, that the badly decomposed body was that of Hoffenberg.

An initial autopsy did not find signs of trauma on the body, the police said. An official cause of death was awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

A dental record comparison made the positive identification, police said.

Hoffenberg, age 77, once a master of fortune, was reportedly found in a modest apartment.

In 1995 Hoffenberg pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges arising from a Ponzi scheme tied to his main company, Towers Financial Corporation in which he sold more than $460 million in fake notes and bonds to investors.

When making his guilty plea, Hoffenberg, who once flew in private jets and lived a life of luxury, admitted he was the scheme's mastermind. But when he left prison, he later blamed his former business associate Epstein, who was later charged with the serial sexual abuse of young women and girls, said the New York Times.

Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

