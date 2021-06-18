Decomposed Body Found Along Shore Of Hudson River

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered on the shore of the Hudson River.

The remains were found around 11:24 a.m., Thursday, June 17, In Dutchess County, in the area of Sunfish Cove along the shoreline, said the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

When officers arrived on the scene at the bottom of Prospect Street, they found a partially decomposed body, police said.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to investigate and carried the body up an embankment to the parking lot of the former Cranesville Concrete plant for transport by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.