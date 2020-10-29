Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

DEA Agent Shoots Man While Attempting To Serve Gun-Related Federal Warrant At Rockland Hotel

Kathy Reakes
One man was shot and another arrested as federal agents attempted to serve a gun-related warrant in Nanuet.
One man was shot and another arrested as federal agents attempted to serve a gun-related warrant in Nanuet. Photo Credit: DEA.gov

One person was shot by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent as the agency attempted to serve a federal warrant on two suspects at a Rockland County hotel.

The shooting took place just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 outside the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, at 425 E Rt. 59 in Nanuet as agents, along with members of the New York Drug Task Enforcement Task Force, attempted to execute the warrant associated with an ongoing gun-related investigation, said Erin L. McKenzie-Mulvey, spokesperson for the DEA.

One man was shot by a DEA agent at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Nanuet.

During the arrest, a firearm as recovered, and shots were fired, McKenzie-Mulvey said.

One defendant was shot, she added. He was brought to a local hospital and was reported in stable condition.

A second person was arrested, officials said.

Agents had set-up surveillance of the men at the hotel before the shooting.

This is a developing story. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

