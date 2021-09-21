Contact Us
Breaking News: Eatery Offers People Place To 'Get Their Grub On' At New Rockland Locale
Police & Fire

Dad Assaults Driver After Child Hit By Car On Rockland Street, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
Amundsen Lane in New City.
Amundsen Lane in New City. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after they say a 4-year-old child was hit by a car on a residential street in the area and his father then assaulted the driver of the vehicle.

The incident took place around 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, in Rockland County in New City.

According to Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Amundsen Lane when it struck the child who ran into the roadway.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, got out of the vehicle to check on the child who was lying next to his car, Peters said.

That's when the driver was charged by the child's father and physically assaulted. 

The father, Michael R. Budnick, age 50, punched the driver several times while holding him by the throat against the hood of his vehicle, Peters added.

The driver sustained injuries that required him to be transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The child suffered unknown injuries, but was conscious, alert, and responding to officers on the scene, Peters said.

Budnick was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing
  • Harassment

He was released on an appearance ticket.

