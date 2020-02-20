Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Crash Involving Overturned Bus Shuts Down Route 17 Stretch

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A look at the crash scene.
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: New York State Police

This story has been updated.

Five students and two adults on a school bus were injured during a two-vehicle crash that has closed a stretch of Route 17.

The crash took place around 7:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, in Sullivan County eastbound in Mamakating between the bus and a pickup truck, said New York State Trooper Steve Nevel.

The bus reportedly overturned during the crash.

Nevel said the first reports are that all injuries are minors. He did not have information if anyone has been transported to area hospitals.

Route 17 is closed eastbound between Exits 112 and 113 in Mamakating.

Additional information is expected soon.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.