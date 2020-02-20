Crash Involving Overturned Bus Shuts Down Route 17 Stretch

This story has been updated.

Five students and two adults on a school bus were injured during a two-vehicle crash that has closed a stretch of Route 17.

The crash took place around 7:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, in Sullivan County eastbound in Mamakating between the bus and a pickup truck, said New York State Trooper Steve Nevel.

The bus reportedly overturned during the crash.

Nevel said the first reports are that all injuries are minors. He did not have information if anyone has been transported to area hospitals.

Route 17 is closed eastbound between Exits 112 and 113 in Mamakating.

Additional information is expected soon.

