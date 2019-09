A crash involving a motorcycle and a deer has closed Route 202 in Wesley Hills.

The crash took place around 7:40 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, near Wilder Road, said the Ramapo Police.

The road is closed between Wilder Road and Route 306 as police investigate the crash.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a Westchester Medical Center.

